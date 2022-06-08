Julie Andrews Reveals the Fate of Princess Diaries 3

Julie Andrews is ready to wave goodbye to Queen Clarisse Renaldi for good.
Though fans have been patiently waiting for a third Princess Diaries movie, the legendary actress believes the rumored royal follow-up will most likely never happen.
"I think it would be too late to do it now," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter on June 8. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass."
Acknowledging that the director of the first two films, Garry Marshall, died in 2016, Andrews added, "And Garry then did leave us."
"[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it," the 86-year-old said. "It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."
Previously, Anne Hathaway, who had her breakout role in 2001's The Princess Diaries, confirmed there was "a script for the third movie" during an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
"I want to do it," the actress said in June 2019, replying to a fan's question. "Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."
Hathaway continued, "We don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready. But we're working on it."
A few months later, Andrews appeared on the same late night show. However, she was less certain about the project than her co-star.
"Well, the truth is I haven't heard," she told host Andy Cohen. "But there's been talk about it for quite a while. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn't, I wouldn't have known about it."
In addition to the two Oscar winners, the first Disney film featured Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Erik von Detten, Hector Elizondo, Sandra Oh and more stars. The sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004.
While there may never be a Princess Diaries 3, Andrews looks back on the fondly at her time in the kingdom Genovia, particularly working with Marshall as the director.
"He was incredibly generous," she shared with THR. "When I first met him, he asked some fabulous questions, like, 'Where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for?' I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes."
She added, "He embraced what everyone cared to offer."