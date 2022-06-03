How to Watch E!'s Red Carpet Coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

E! is punching your ticket to the Jurassic World Dominion premiere.
That's right: We're taking over the red carpet outside of Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 6, and you're invited! With Live From E!'s special coverage, you can see A-list arrivals, interviews, trivia, a Fandango ticket giveaway and so much more (including a surprise or two).
When is the Jurassic World Dominion premiere and what time does E!'s coverage begin?
The world premiere of the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is Monday, June 6.
Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will host the special from a prime spot on the red carpet in the middle of the action.
Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion begins. Hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez will interview the Jurassic World Dominion cast—including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern—as well as several celebrity fans in attendance.
How do you watch E!'s coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion premiere?
Head to E! News' YouTube at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to watch Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion. Then, tune in to E! at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT for Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion.
Who is attending?
In addition to Pratt, Howard and Dern, E! will also be speaking with your other favorite Jurassic cast members, both old and new, such as Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Kristoffer Polaha, plus a few surprise guests.
