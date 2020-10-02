Vote Now

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live!
Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsArchie LyndhurstShawn & CamilaPhotosVideos

Watch Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, And Sam Neill Recreate A Classic Jurassic Park Scene

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill come together once again to reprise their Jurassic Park characters. Keep scrolling to watch the reenactment!

By Mona Thomas Oct 02, 2020 7:42 PMTags
Laura DernJeff GoldblumJurassic ParkCelebrities
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Teases "Jurassic World" Sequel

Long Live Jurassic Park

Fans of the iconic franchise got a special reenactment from the stars of the original 1993 version: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. In a short clip posted on Instagram on Oct. 2, Jeff reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm while, unbeknownst to the actor, Sam took over Laura's original role as Dr. Ellie Sattler. 

In the short video, Dr. Malcolm attempted to explain the "chaos theory" to Dr. Sattler used water droplets on his skin, but the Sattler substitute didn't catch the scene recreation immediately. 

"Do you know, well, you have slight imperfections in your hands and I know this might be going over your head like this," Jeff said as he sprinkled water droplets onto Sam's hand. "And your skin is so soft and his hair is so, I wouldn't say imperfect."

"I don't know if I'm scared or excited," Sam laughed.

photos
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Movie Pics

 "I think maybe a little of both," Jeff joked, "that's the perfect combination." To which Laura shouted off camera, "I've seen this before! It happened to me! Watch it back," after Sam admitted, "This has never happened to me before. I promise this is a brand new experience."

The reenactment was a part of Jeff's partnership with HeadCount.org to encourage more people to register to vote.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Goodbye To Grandson Jack

2

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Attacked on Walk in NYC

3

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off “Shade” Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

"That was fast! We've already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the 'Chaos Theory' scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern!" read the Instagram caption. "AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment... #GoodToVote." 

Only time will tell if fans will get another classic Jurassic Park scene

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Goodbye To Grandson Jack

2

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Attacked on Walk in NYC

3

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off “Shade” Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

The Witches Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought: See the Trailer