Lake Bell and Husband Scott Campbell Break Up After 9 Years Together

Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell are divorcing, according to a heartfelt message Lake posted on Instagram October 22.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," she wrote. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

Scott echoed the sentiment on his Instagram, writing, "Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter. All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."

The Bless This Mess star married Scott, a celebrity tattoo artist whose clients include Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Love, in 2013. The couple shares daughter Nova, 6, and son Ozgood, 4.

In 2015, Lake told More that the two met while she was preparing for a role by getting inked.