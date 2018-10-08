Law & Order: SVU's BD Wong Marries Richert Schnorr

BD Wong is a married man!

The Law & Order: SVU alum tied the knot with his longtime partner, Richert Schnorr, Sunday in Brooklyn. According to The New York Times, the pair have known each other since 2010 when they met at a singles mixer in New York.

According to the newspaper, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony overlooking the water in Brooklyn and officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David. Later, attendees partied at Italian restaurant Giando on the Water in celebration of Wong and Schnorr.

Schnorr, a 35-year-old director of digital media for the New York Public Library, shared a sweet snap of them together ahead of their special day.