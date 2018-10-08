Law & Order: SVU's BD Wong Marries Richert Schnorr

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 8:43 AM
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
BD Wong is a married man!
The Law & Order: SVU alum tied the knot with his longtime partner, Richert Schnorr, Sunday in Brooklyn. According to The New York Times, the pair have known each other since 2010 when they met at a singles mixer in New York.
According to the newspaper, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony overlooking the water in Brooklyn and officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David. Later, attendees partied at Italian restaurant Giando on the Water in celebration of Wong and Schnorr.
Schnorr, a 35-year-old director of digital media for the New York Public Library, shared a sweet snap of them together ahead of their special day.
Friends also posted snaps and video to social media from inside the party, including the newly married couple cutting into their wedding cake topped with a horse figurine.
There was also plenty of grooving. Guests watched on as the couple danced to The Emotions' "Best of My Love" and later joined in for the Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have a Kiki."
The night was complete with some fireworks over the water and plenty of loved ones to share in the special day.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?