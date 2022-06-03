Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Had This Tote Bag on the Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is so much happening on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. There is a ton of drama to unpack and great fashion to dissect. And, of course, every time I watch Bravo, I end up shopping. Last season, there were so many products that I was inspired to buy thanks to Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. And, this season is no different. Those monogrammed tote bags that Kyle and Lisa brought to Palm Springs are everything, right?
The totes are practical, classic, and personalized. What more could you want in a gift (or a purchase for yourself)? As a Real Housewives-influenced shopper, I recognized those tote bags from Lily and Bean. After all, Kathy infamously misplaced her Lily and Bean bag last season. Plus, we've seen Kyle carrying her monogrammed bag with the matching rolling suitcase for years.
Plus, we've seen Kyle, Kathy, and Lisa with their iconic Lily and Bean pieces all over social media. Get the glamour of an RHOBH cast trip minus the drama with these incredibly versatile Lily and Bean totes and luggage styles.
The Tote Bag Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Used on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle had a few bags packed up for the trip to Palm Springs, but that KRU monogram definitely stood out.
The Lily Canvas Weekend Jumbo Bag
You can customize this weekender tote with your favorite color combination and your initials. It's great for someone who likes to carry all of their essentials on them every day or if you're going on a short trip and just need an overnight bag. This is a great gift for a friend, relative, or even yourself. Why not treat yourself so you can feel like a Beverly Hills Housewife?
There so many color combinations to choose from.
Lisa carried that same style, but she opted to personalize the bag with her last name instead of her intiials.
Lily and Bean The Lily Mini Me Canvas Tote Design Your Own
If you love the look of that canvas tote, but you prefer something smaller for everyday use, there's a mini version. You can customize this with your favorite colors and your initials. You can hold it by the handle or wear it on your shoulder with the longer strap.
Kathy Hilton's Luggage Set
We haven't seen Kathy on screen this season yet, but she showcased her Lily and Bean luggage set on Instagram.
Lily and Bean Personalised Luggage
If you adore personalized bags, you don't need to stop with the totes. Lily and Bean has so many options to create customized suitcases.
Lily and Bean Set of 3 Classic Soft Fawn- Cabin, Jumbo & Mini
You can even bundle the weekend bag, mini tote, and suitcase as a matching set. There are plenty of colors and designs to choose from.
Kyle Richards' Lemon Luggage Set
Kyle turned lemons into a fashion statement with her Lily and Bean luggage set.
Lily and Bean Zesty Collection
There are so many cute and classic Lily and Bean styles with this beautiful lemon print.
Lisa Rinna's Tote Bag
Lisa also has this jumbo black tote with her name on it.
Lily and Bean Classic Black Canvas Tote Jumbo Tan Handles White Tan Stripes
You can never go wrong with a black tote bag for travel. It's just always such a practical choice.
