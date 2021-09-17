All the Info on the Gold Masks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Used on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every time Kathy Hilton invites The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to her house, I can't help wishing I was there. From the casual tennis sessions to the upscale dinner parties, I can't help getting a bit of FOMO, even though I am not actually a part of the cast.

During the most recent episode, Kathy had Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne over for a spa day. She insisted that her Knesko facialist Leila was "the best of the best," and, well, I trust Kathy's opinion on just about everything. Leila did "face masks and whole neck treatments" on Lisa and Kathy, explaining, "Everything is infused with different gem stones and minerals. Everything is charged with Reiki energy. I'm a Reiki Master and I do energy work as well. I charge all the masks with Reiki." During the episode she shared that the nanogold face treatments use "gem clinical technology."

Unfortunately, I have not been invited to a spa day at Kathy's home (yet), but I did find the Knesko face treatments that we can all use at home. If they look familiar, Kyle has worn Knesko eye masks on RHOBH before. The ladies indulged in a face mask, a lip treatment, eye treatment, and masks for the neck and chest area. It was a full-service treatment that looked so luxurious, but there's so much more that you need to know about these revolutionary skin treatments.