Queen Elizabeth II to Skip Service of Thanksgiving After Feeling "Discomfort" During Platinum Jubilee

It's Queen Elizabeth II's party, and she can take a break if she wants to.
On June 2, Buckingham Palace shared that after the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 1, she experienced "some discomfort" and will sit out of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.
"Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement read. "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."
The four-day event pays tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Her Majesty, 96, began the festivities early by sharing a regal portrait (captured by Ranald Mackechnie)on the royal family's Instagram page May 25. The photo showed Britain's longest-serving monarch swearing a light blue coat and dress embellished with pearls designed by her longtime dresser Angela Kelly.
The Queen wore the same outfit for the Trooping of the Color military parade on June 2. The event brought together the royal family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who share kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 12 months—previously stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They were unable to join Queen Elizabeth on the balcony because of the monarch's decision to only have working royals participate, but were spotted watching the parade from the Royal General's office with other royals.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the celebration with their kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The young trio had everyone's attention as they waved at the crowd.
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew will also be absent from Friday's service after a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Queen has frequently missed events in recent months, bowing out of the State Opening of Parliament in May, Easter Sunday service in April and Remembrance Sunday service in November. She made a rare public appearance at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show in May, arriving with a big smile and her signature pearls.
While she may be out for Friday's service, there is still plenty to come for the Jubilee celebration—a concert featuring Diana Ross on Saturday, and a pageant on Sunday where Ed Sheeran will perform.