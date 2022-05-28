Nina Dobrev Showcases Her Most Daring Look Yet at Cannes With Shaun White

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Va-va-voom!

Nina Dobrev looked red hot alongside boyfriend Shaun White at the 28th annual amfAR Gala on May 26 during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

For the star-studded event, the 33-year-old commanded attention in a crimson Monot gown featuring an asymmetrical cut-out neckline and one long-sleeve with a built-in glove. She accessorized the daring dress with Messika jewelry, including a dazzling diamond choker and edgy ear-cuffs.

Shaun, 35, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tux.

Two days later, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the Paddock at Circuit de Monaco during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

The cute couple has recently been taking their love all over Europe. Earlier this month, Shaun and Nina—who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020—walked their first red carpet together at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.

In April, the Olympic snowboarder and the actress were spotted out and about together in Thessaloniki, Greece, where Nina was filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer.