Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd heads into the night with the most nominations—a grand total of 17—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 apiece.

She received several honors, including the coveted top new artist award. Other winners included Ye, Drake, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.

In addition, Mary J. Blige is also set to receive the Icon Award, and Mari Copeny is being honored with the Changemaker Award.

But the trophies aren't the only exciting part of the night. There's also the fierce red carpet fashion and the star-studded list of performers. Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott (who only recently returned to the stage following the Astroworld tragedy in November) are among the many musicians set to rock out.