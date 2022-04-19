Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Fire" Music Collaboration at NYFW

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to bring that hot girl energy to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards stage.

The self-proclaimed Houston Hottie will perform at the BBMAs, which will air live on May 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Burna Boy, Latto and Rauw Alejandro are also slated to take the stage.

Megan and Latto—who are both up for Top Rap Female Artist alongside Cardi B—will be making their performance debuts at the awards show, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to perform at the BBMAs for the first time in 23 years.

Nominees were announced earlier this month, with The Weeknd leading the pack with 17 nods, including Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for his collab track "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande and Top R&B Album for Dawn FM.

Doja Cat scored 14 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, and Top Viral Song; Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Kanye West tied with 13 nods each.