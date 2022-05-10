The Chrisleys Are Returning to Reality TV in a Big Way

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are set to return with new seasons—plus, Todd Chrisley is getting his very own E! series. Get all the details on the shows below!

Watch: Savannah Chrisley's Ex "Grateful to Be Here" After Suicide Attempt

Prepare for some critical Chrisley news.

The famous family will now be featured on not one, not two, but three shows airing across E! and USA Network. NBCUniversal made the announcement on May 10, revealing that USA renewed Chrisley Knows Best and that E! not only picked up Growing Up Chrisley for a fourth season, but also greenlit a brand-new dating series hosted by Todd Chrisley

The Chrisley patriarch truly believes that you can learn everything you need to know about someone in the first 20 minutes of meeting them, and now, he's about to put that theory to the test. Set to air next year, Love Limo will see Todd—who's also serving as an executive producer on the E! show—guide one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the match of their dreams.

All they have to do is, erm, put their full faith in Todd!

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

While Love Limo won't premiere until 2023, there's still plenty of new Chrisley content coming your way. USA Network picked up a 10th season of Chrisley Knows Best—the series that made Todd, his wife Julie, their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, granddaughter Chloe, and Todd's mother, Nanny Faye, famous in the first place—and new episodes for season nine are set to begin airing on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

USA Network

Growing Up Chrisley will also return, but this time, on E!. The show's fourth season, launching this summer, will continue to follow Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville, navigating new and old relationships, businesses and family dynamics all while keeping close with the rest of their devoted family.

Can't wait for more Chrisleys? Catch up on the first eight seasons of Chrisley Knows Best and the first two seasons of Growing Up Chrisley on Peacock now. You can stream Growing Up Chrisley's third season beginning July 4. 

(E!, USA and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

