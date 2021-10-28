Find Out Why Todd Chrisley & Nanny Faye Are Arguing About Brothels on Chrisley Knows Best

Watch : Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

Leave it to Nanny Faye to crack a NSFW joke.

The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch has a few favors to ask on tonight's all-new episode, and who else does she turn to in this exclusive sneak peek but her son Todd Chrisley, grandson Chase and his best friend Elliot?

The first request isn't too complicated—Nanny Faye simply needs some filing help.

Unfortunately for her, Todd says "that's not gonna happen" because he doesn't even file his own stuff. Chase also doesn't want to help, citing a broken heart.

"I'm going through a breakup Nanny, so I'm not doing it," he tries to say convincingly. "Me and Emmy really had something special so I'm just going through way too much right now."

Todd isn't buying it, though! "Get the hell out of here," he responds.

Chase's excuse ends up backfiring because Nanny Faye says she needs another favor, and this one is "perfect" to take his mind off his ex.