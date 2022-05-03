Why Ken Jeong Is Convinced This Zoolander Star Is Competing on The Masked Singer

Watch : Ken Jeong - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Ken Jeong is notorious for some incredibly bold predictions on The Masked Singer—but this one has us doing a double take.

When it comes to the mysterious celebrity who might be underneath Space Bunny's costume, Ken took a big swing after a clue package featuring a crown in this exclusive clip from the May 4 episode.

"I saw that crown and it just took me off to another direction," he said. "I'm thinking someone who starred in The Royal Tenenbaums. Space Bunny has got to be Owen Wilson."

Owen starred in Tenenbaums, the 2001 classic directed by Wes Anderson, alongside Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow and his brother Luke Wilson.

As the crowd derided Ken's choice—and we rolled our eyes right along with them—Ken further explained his guess.

"Stop booing!" Ken yelled. "There was a dog before in the clue, and Owen Wilson had starred in Marley & Me."

Indeed, Owen starred in the 2008 movie with Jennifer Aniston that still makes us sob if we even see a yellow Labrador. Maybe we're just feeling emotional, but...could Ken be right?!

Owen has also appeared in iconic comedies like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander and Meet The Parents.