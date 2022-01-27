Drew Barrymore Explains Why Luke Wilson Was "Dating Other People" While They Were Together

Drew Barrymore revealed that her ex Luke Wilson dated other people while they were together, but it's not what you think.
The 50 First Dates actress, 46, shared that her and Luke were once in an "open relationship" together on her talk show on Thursday, Jan. 27, during a walk down memory lane with Kate Hudson, 42, about their "young and wild" lifestyles.
While trying to recall the first night they ever met, the pals remembered that it was at a bar/restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. called Chez Jay's with Luke. At the time, Kate was filming a movie with the Legally Blonde actor, while Drew was dating him.
"You [and Luke] were doing Alex & Emma together, I think," Drew said, referencing the 2003 film. Then, she began shaking her hands, as if unsure. "And I was…dating him? But! I think he was also…"
Kate and Drew both finished the sentence, saying, "Dating other people."
The two friends instantly burst into laughter at their similar realization.
However, Drew defended Luke by sharing that the couple had "an open relationship" at the time, adding, "We were young."
"I've been there with a Wilson too," Kate joked, referencing her own on and off relationship with Luke's older brother Owen Wilson, which began after they met on the set of the 2006 film You, Me and Dupree.
The admission caused Drew to laugh so hard that she threw herself back in her chair. "It's so funny because when you're young, you're like, ‘It's low stakes!'" Drew explained about their dating histories. "We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out, y'know, you're not taking it all so seriously and it was fun."
Drew continued, "And we had the best time!"
"We did, we had the best time," Kate agreed.