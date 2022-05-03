Cara Delevingne Is Jaw-Dropping In a Topless 2022 Met Gala Look

There's a reason Cara Delevingne is a Met Gala mainstay.
The 29-year-old actress and model made the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art her runway in a stunning, red two-piece look at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in New York City. The Carnival Row actress certainly channeled the Regency Era for her Met Gala ensemble, as she wore a cropped blazer that was reminiscent of a British soldier's uniform from the mid-1800s. Delevingne topped off her ensemble with satin heels and a striking cane.
She then really spiced up the red carpet by revealing what was underneath her blazer: Gold pasties and her painted gold body. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Delevingne always likes to make a statement with her Met Gala looks, from her Gothic, all-black dress and crown in 2018 to her striped, rainbow extravaganza in 2019 to last year's "Peg the Patriarchy"—printed Christian Dior white vest and pants.
After skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala—and Delevingne—returned in September 2021 with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The actress revealed in an interview with Vogue that her Dior ensemble made her "nearly burst into tears."
"It's my most simple Met piece, but it says it all for itself," she told Vogue about the look, for which she collaborated with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. "It's got a clear message that's meant to be a bit more lighthearted and tongue-in-cheek."
After the Met Gala, fans of Delevingne won't have to wait too long to catch her latest project, as she has joined the cast of Hulu's hit mystery series Only Murders in the Building as new character Alice, starring alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
In December, Delevingne and Gomez took their friendship to the next level by getting matching tattoos while filming the upcoming season. The friends are twinning with identical watercolor roses, with Gomez's on her upper back and Delevingne's on her side.
Delevingne will also be returning for season two of Amazon Prime Video's Carnival Row with Orlando Bloom, which is expected to be released sometime this year.