Miranda Kerr Shares Budget-Friendly Tips To Teach Kids About Sustainability

During her time as the first E! Earth Month Guest Editor, Miranda Kerr has shared tips and products for living more sustainability and she discussed running an eco-friendly beauty business, Kora Organics. Now, the mother of three is sharing her insights on encouraging kids to be sustainably conscious.
The entrepreneur explained, "You try your best to be a good example and lead by example. They really absorb all of that. And when you talk about these things, then they start to become conscious and talk about these things and it becomes out of balance."
From books, to toys, to reusable snack containers, Miranda shared the products she relies on to make it easy for the whole family to go green.
E!: What are some tips for incorporating eco-conscious habits in your kids' routines?
MK: We talk about recycling and we have different bins at home. When we go on walks together, we pick up trash. We have a little garden where we have strawberries and other produce that we grow, which helps them understand how they grow. We reuse a lot of items for arts, crafts, and decorations instead of just throwing things out. They appreciate that and understand that it's a part of recycling.
With their lunches, we use the reusable bags for school.
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Bundle 4-Pack Lunch
"The Stasher bag is a great silicone option that my son Flynn uses," Miranda shared.
You can get a set of four bags in multiple sizes with a variety of color options. These silicone pouches have 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
You can also purchase the Stasher silicone pouches individually in many sizes and colors. These have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers 3 Compartments- Set of 3
Miranda shared, "We use reusable, glass containers to put the kids' snacks in for school."
These containers have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Isshah Store Biodegradable Eco-Friendly Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes - Pack of 4
"Our whole family uses bamboo toothbrushes," Miranda said.
This 4-pack of toothbrushes has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: It sounds like the common thread here is to really just keep the conversation going at all times, so the kids understand what you're doing and why.
MK: Yes, they are very curious. They understand and want to learn more. For example, the children get gifts on their birthdays and other milestones, toys they might not necessarily choose themselves. In that situation, we will talk about keeping the toys or donating to someone else they don't go to waste. I want them to understand why donating toys is a good move to make because they will be used by kids who appreciate them.
When I do buy toys for the kids, I like to get wooden toys, or other options that are more sustainable.
E!: Yes, that's so important.
MK: If any of their old clothing is really badly soiled or stained, we cut it off and we can use it as a rag to clean the house. This is another way to have a multi-purpose item.
Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube - Classic Wooden Toy With 12 Shapes
This wooden puzzle is a fun way for kids to learn about shapes. This puzzle has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set - 100 Blocks in 4 Colors and 9 Shapes
These colorful wooden block set comes with 100 blocks in four colors and nine shapes. These blocks have 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miranda Kerr's Book Recommendations To Teach Kids About Sustainability
What a Waste: Trash, Recycling, and Protecting our Planet by Jess French
There's a book called What a Waste and it talks about trash and recycling. There are lots of pictures on there to help explain things for the little ones.
What If Everybody Did That? by Ellen Javernick
"There's another called What If Everybody Did That? It makes you think about the consequences if everyone throws away water bottles. What if everybody did that? What would the world look like? That's great for my two and three year old to conceptualize.
The Lorax by Dr. Seuss
"I would also say that The Lorax makes sense to read because it's a very relatable way for kids to understand."
If you're looking for more insights from Miranda Kerr, she shared her simple, budget-friendly tips to live more sustainability.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)