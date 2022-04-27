Miranda Kerr Shares Budget-Friendly Tips To Teach Kids About Sustainability

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

During her time as the first E! Earth Month Guest Editor, Miranda Kerr has shared tips and products for living more sustainability and she discussed running an eco-friendly beauty business, Kora Organics. Now, the mother of three is sharing her insights on encouraging kids to be sustainably conscious.

The entrepreneur explained, "You try your best to be a good example and lead by example. They really absorb all of that. And when you talk about these things, then they start to become conscious and talk about these things and it becomes out of balance."

From books, to toys, to reusable snack containers, Miranda shared the products she relies on to make it easy for the whole family to go green.