Miranda Kerr Shares Her Beauty Routine and Favorite Clean Skincare Products

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Miranda's brand Kora Organics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many celebrity-owned beauty brands these days that it can be hard to spot the differences. Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr takes her devotion to her brand to the next level. E!'s Earth Month Guest Editor explained, "I've created this company based on my passion. I have not taken a cent out of the company. I just put it all back in and continue to invest in incredible product development and also in my team and growing the team."

She elaborated, "My passion is health and wellness and I just feel like this is one way to really take care of your health and combine that mind/body/skin experience to get the results you want in a healthy way."

Miranda explained, "At the end of the day, when you're confident and feeling good in your own skin, then it affects a lot of areas in your life and like it makes me feel good to really help people feel like the best that they can feel and feel competent in there."

Miranda shared insights on her products, what keeps her motivated as an entrepreneur, and what makes Kora Organics stand out in the ever-expanding skincare space.