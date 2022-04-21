Exclusive

Miranda Kerr Shares Her Beauty Routine and Favorite Clean Skincare Products

E! Earth Month Guest Editor Miranda Kerr discusses her brand Kora Organics, her daily affirmations, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 21, 2022 10:50 PMTags
Orlando BloomBeautyLife/StyleKaty PerryShoppingMiranda KerrShop BeautyShop With E!Celebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Miranda Kerr, April Guest Editor, Earth MonthKora Organics; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Miranda's brand Kora Organics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many celebrity-owned beauty brands these days that it can be hard to spot the differences. Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr takes her devotion to her brand to the next level. E!'s Earth Month Guest Editor explained, "I've created this company based on my passion. I have not taken a cent out of the company. I just put it all back in and continue to invest in incredible product development and also in my team and growing the team."

She elaborated, "My passion is health and wellness and I just feel like this is one way to really take care of your health and combine that mind/body/skin experience to get the results you want in a healthy way." 

Miranda explained, "At the end of the day, when you're confident and feeling good in your own skin, then it affects a lot of areas in your life and like it makes me feel good to really help people  feel like the best that they can feel and feel competent in there."

Miranda shared insights on her products, what keeps her motivated as an entrepreneur, and what makes Kora Organics stand out in the ever-expanding skincare space.

read
Miranda Kerr Shares Simple, Budget-Friendly Tips To Live More Sustainably
E!: Tell me about creating the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer and why it's such a must-have product for long-term use.
MK: The whole intention was to create a lightweight moisturizer that provided you with long-lasting hydration without feeling sticky. This one really melts into skin and delivers those nutrients to help fight against aging. And at the same time, it provides you with hydration benefits.

Kora Organics Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer

Miranda explained, "To me, this moisturizer is like a green juice superfood for your skin. It really helps improve dullness and evens out skin tone. Have you seen the before and afters? The before and afters on this moisturizer are amazing."

$56
Kora Organics
$56
Sephora

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's Son

3

Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

Kora Organics
E!: Turmeric seems to be such a popular ingredient in skincare products these days. Tell me more about your Turmeric BHA Brightening Treatment Mask and why turmeric is such a key ingredient in skincare.
MK: We launched our turmeric scrub a few years ago now. It's a two-in-one product that you can use as a scrub and as a mask. And now, a lot of people are getting on the bandwagon with that ingredient.
 
We've been using turmeric for quite some time now. It has anti-inflammatory ingredients. It's also very brightening for your skin. It helps with acne and dark circles, and it helps brighten any pigmentation. Some even say it helps with wrinkles. The ingredient is also very soothing if I have a pimple and it's very antibacterial.
 
There are no other products out there on the market. It's a unique experience on its own. I recommend people putting it on in the shower and using it as a body scrub because you get a deep exfoliation and brightening benefits. Plus, there are essential oils for an aromatherapy experience. None of our products contain synthetic fragrances at all.

Kora Organics Turmeric BHA Brightening Treatment Mask

Brighten and smooth your skin with this detoxifying exfoliating mask. This is a 2-in-1 product that you can use a scrub or a leave-on mask as a resurfacing treatment. Miranda said, "I'm obsessed—this is my at-home instant facial! The super-fine granules deeply exfoliate, leaving my skin soft and glowing. I also suffer from pigmentation and this mask has made a dramatic difference in brightening my dark spots." 

This product has 37.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$16-$50
Kora Organics
$16-$50
Sephora
$17-$50
Amazon
E!: Would you say that the Turmeric BHA Brightening Treatment Mask is probably the product that you hear the most about from shoppers? 
MK: Definitely. Also our Turmeric Glow Moisturizer and the Noni Glow Facial Oil. Those are the three products that are game-changers for people because they are getting this unique experience with each and every one of those products.
 
The moisturizer really targets the science of aging and you can buy refill pods, instead of buying a whole new container of moisturizer. I did an Instagram Live with Katy Perry who was saying she tried every moisturizer out there in the market and she's been blown away with this product. She and Orlando [Bloom] use the product every day. I use it too and so does my husband.
 
E!: I love that the husbands and spouses use it too. It just emphasizes that the products are made for everyone.
MK: Oh yeah and they use the scrub as well every day and the oil. Those three products are great for men and women and I think that's why they're resonating so well. It's a very minimal routine for men and women to use the scrub, the moisturizer, and the face oils. They really see dramatic results in their skin.
 
The face oil is really one of a kind. It's such a rich source of antioxidants and essential fatty acids that really nourish and brighten your skin. People talk about the Noni Glow that they get when they try these products.

Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer

One of the coolest aspects of this moisturizer is its sustainable packaging. Instead of buying a whole new moisturizer, you can just keep on buying the refill pods. This turmeric-infused formula makes my skin feel super hydrating and it looks much brighter. This moisturizer has 11.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$48-$60
Kora Organics
$48-$60
Sephora
$48-$60
Amazon

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

After cleansing, put a few drops of Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil on your face, neck and chest. This award-winning facial oil is great to combat dullness and uneven texture. Miranda says, "This is my #1 skin savior and secret travel companion! I use it religiously morning and night. It's a super nourishing treatment oil that's great for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The powerful combination of Noni Extract and Rosehip, Pomegranate & Sea Buckthorn Oils keeps my skin radiant, hydrated and glowing 24/7!" 

This product has 33.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$26-$69
Kora Organics
$26-$69
Sephora
$26-$69
Amazon
Kora Organics
E!: Aside from the ingredients, what differentiates your face oil from the others in terms of a user experience?
MK: The results really speak for themselves. We have testimonials from people with dermatitis or eczema or just people who have super sensitive skin who have used our products and are so happy with how it suits the skin. People with acne have started using our products to help calm down the redness and inflammation. This oil helps keep the sebum levels balanced. And not only that, as I said, it's very full of all your essential fatty acids which is why anyone with skin conditions would benefit from using this product.
 
I remember when we were testing this product, back before I even launched the product and my mom had dermatitis on and around her nose. She was on a steroid cream and I sent her this face oil. She continued to use it and eventually stopped using the steroid cream. This oil completely transformed her skin within a week and we hear similar stories daily. It is a winner and it just sit beautifully in the skin. 
 
It also mixes really well with other products. One tip or trick that I do is to put a drop of it in my RMS concealer. Then, I brush it with a makeup brush. It gives me this beautiful, glowy look that feels lightweight. Some people replace their moisturizer with this oil. Others use the oil on top of the moisturizer.

RMS Beauty 'Un' Cover-Up Natural Finish Concealer

This super lightweight concealer is very buildable to deliver natural-looking coverage. It has 67.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$36
Sephora
$36
Revolve
$29-$36
Amazon
E!: I appreciate the thoughtful packaging on the products. Tell me about those design decisions.
MK: On the back of the bottles is a positive word. For instance, the Noni Glow Face Oil has the word "blessed." It is all about elevating the mind, body, and spirit connection through skincare every single time you're using Kora Organics products. 
  
For instance, our Milky Mushroom Cleansing Oil has such a loyal following. It's not heavy like a traditional oil cleanser. It's very light and needs to be shaken to activate. The experience on the back of the product is all about forgiveness. When you're cleansing the skin morning and night, it's a gentle reminder to cleanse your skin and do a little forgiveness prayer.

Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil

Before cleansing, shake up this bottle to activate this dual-phase cleanser. Then massage the cleansing oil on to your damp face and neck. This product is amazing to remove all of your makeup in addition to getting rid of dirt and impurities.

"This cleansing oil is so gentle and soothing. It turns into a milky texture that melts away all of my makeup and leaves my skin clean, soft & super smooth," Miranda said. The Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil has 6.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$42
Kora Organics
$42
Sephora
$38
Amazon

E!: How do your self-care rituals differ during the morning vs. at night in regard to those rituals and the products you use?
MK: I wake up at 5:30 every morning. It's a really great opportunity for me before the kids wake up because I have three boys. It's all systems go when my children wake up. So, I make the most out of my morning from like 5:30 till 6:45, sometimes seven depending on when they wake up. I like to have the time to myself.

I do a little workout and my skincare ritual. That includes the Milky Mushroom and the turmeric scrub. I put on Vitamin C after I get out of the shower. It helps me so much with pigmentation because every time I get pregnant, that pigmentation comes up. I think that the Vitamin C serum is incredible for that.
 
I use the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer in the morning. Then, I switch to the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer at night and I use our night serum and sleeping mask. Then, of course, I use the face oil morning and night.

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum

Brighten and tone your skin in the morning with this Vitamin C serum. Miranda says, "I use this serum each morning, it contains a stabilized 12% Vitamin C Superfruit complex made with Australian Kakadu Plum, which is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, plus Acerola Cherry, Orange Peel and Lemon Peel. It has really brightened my skin and made a huge difference to my pigmentation and fine lines. I love how it firms and protects." 

This serum has 20.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.

$70
Kora Organics
$70
Sephora
$70
Amazon

Kora Organics Noni Night Aha Resurfacing Serum

Miranda said, "I use this serum every night. It minimizes my pores and keeps my skin super smooth." This serum has 7.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$74
Kora Organics
$74
Sephora
$74
Amazon

Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask

"I put the sleeping mask on before bed. I keep it on my bedside table. It's this crazy mask that's like a secret a lot of people aren't aware of because we haven't spent that much time talking about it. It really is a miraculous product," Miranda shared.

$50
Kora Organics
$50
Sephora
$50
Amazon

Click here to read more of Miranda Kerr's sustainability insights and get her product recommendations.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's Son

3

Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

4

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announces Birth of New Kennedy Baby

5

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed