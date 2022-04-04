E! Earth Month Guest Editor Miranda Kerr Talks Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, Skincare, and More

E!: What is on the horizon for Kora Organics in 2022?

MK: We're striving to create even more sustainability with more refillable options where possible, like with refillable product pods. Our ultimate goal is just to continue to find ways to lower our carbon footprint and maintain sustainability in our business and manufacturing processes.

E!: When you decided to start your own brand, were there some gaps in the market that you wanted to address by introducing your own products?

MK: I started my company in 2009 in Australia and from day one we were certified organic. Being certified organic is quite a big step in the right direction towards better environmental practices because not only do you not have pesticides sprayed on the crops, but there are also no harmful chemicals included in the actual products.

Organic farming techniques are much better for the environment and the packaging from day one had to be approved. From day one, it was important for me to be conscious and also have products that are super efficacious. The whole time that I've had the brand I have been working within our limitations because we have limitations and guidelines that we have to follow to be certified organic. We have a lot of restrictions that a lot of companies might not have to follow.

E!: Would you say that those limitations are some of the most-challenging aspects to running the brand?

MK: There are so many challenges to running your own brand, of course. People are so important and having the right team and the right culture working together is ultimately what brings this vision to life as a global company to provide healthy, clinically active, certified organic products.

I believe that it is so necessary to read the ingredients. Sometimes, when you read those labels, you'll be horrified. It's important to know what you're actually putting on your skin because it's your largest organ. I've been passionate about this since I was a teenager. When I was sixteen years old, my mom had cancer in her spleen. As a family, we had to go through everything in our home and look at the labels, from household cleaning products to shampoo to products we were applying to our skin. We were just mortified to see the amount of unnecessary chemicals that were in products that we used every day.

E!: How did that experience influence the development of Kora Organics?

We naively assumed that everything we were using was healthy and safe. Then, we read the fine print to see that in large doses, some of these ingredients could be potentially carcinogenic. Not only do I want to minimize that chemical load, but I also, in addition to that, I want to create products that are certified organic that deliver beneficial results. We do before and afters with people using the products and you can see a dramatic difference in people's skin just from using the product for a month.