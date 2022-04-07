Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming Back For More Fun in the Sun

Get ready for more summer drama, Bachelor Nation! Bachelor In Paradise has been renewed for another season and we have details about what you can expect.

Being a member of Bachelor Nation is a full-time job.

Bachelor In Paradise, the saucy summer spectacle featuring all of your favorite—and maybe some of your least favorite—cast members from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been renewed for season eight, ABC announced April 7.

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love," the network promised. "They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Sounds like we're getting some Bachelor In Paradise veterans in the mix! And hey, the show does have a history of its cast members finding love—just look at last season!

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, who got engaged at the end of season seven, are still together. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt also took the big leap and remain a couple.

And it doesn't stop there.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais, who both appeared on season seven, are still going strong. Alana Milne and Chris Conran, who caused quite a stir, have made it last, as well.

The seventh season of Bachelor In Paradise was the first without Chris Harrison performing hosting duties. Instead, a group of celebrity hosts including Lance Bass and David Spade rotated the gig.

It's unclear who will host season eight, but maybe Jesse Palmer can pull the trifecta? The host of The Bachelor was recently announced as host of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, too.

ABC

Season 19 of The Bachelorette, premiering July 11 on ABC, is notable because it features two Bachelorettes for the first time in franchise history. In a twist, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both attempt to find love for the entire season. 

If being a member of Bachelor Nation has taught us anything, it's to always expect the unexpected. 

We can't wait to see what Bachelor In Paradise has in store when it airs this summer on ABC.

