Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

What this girl wants is her freedom, and she's got it!

During a March 22 hearing at a courthouse in Oxnard, Calif., a Ventura County Superior Court judge signed off on Amanda Bynes' request to terminate her conservatorship, effectively ending her mother Lynn Bynes' duties in managing her estate and personal affairs after nearly nine years.

The decision came a month after Amanda filed paperwork to end the conservatorship, citing in court documents obtained by E! News that she "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint." The filing was submitted with the support of Amanda's mom, who took control of the conservatorship back in 2013 following the actress' 5150 psychiatric hospitalization, which followed a series of personal and legal issues.

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's attorney, Tamar Arminak, told E! News last month. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."