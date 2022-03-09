Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Filing to End Her Conservatorship

Watch : Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing

Amanda Bynes is back on social media.

The former Nickelodeon star has returned to Instagram with a new account, @amanda.bynes1986. She addressed her fans less than two weeks after taking legal action to end her nine-year conservatorship.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said a selfie video posted on March 7. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

In the post's caption, Amanda, 35, tagged several media outlets, including E! News.

In late February, Amanda filed to terminate her conservatorship, which has been managed by her mother Lynn Bynes since it was first put in place back in 2013. At the time, the Hairspray actress underwent a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization following personal and legal issues.

Her mom has said she's hopeful for her daughter's future.

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's attorney Tamar Arminak told E! News last month. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."