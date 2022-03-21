Taryn Manning Shares Her Feelings on Potential Crossroads Sequel With Britney Spears

Taryn Manning is ready to head back to the Crossroads.
This past February, the coming-of-age film starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldaña, Beverly Johnson, Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd, turned 20. Shortly after the drama—written by Shonda Rhimes—premiered in 2002, it became an instant cult classic, with fans hoping a sequel would eventually take place (especially when Britney suggested the idea in 2014).
And as Taryn exclusively told E! News, that's a wish she is more than happy to grant.
"I would hope that [the cast would] want to do it," she told E! News at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on March 19 about a possible Crossroads sequel. "And I think that seeing Britney back out and like, yeah, her going through everything…I just I think she's just bubbling over with creativity right now. I think we would have a lot of fun."
In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge announced the termination of the pop star's conservatorship after 13 years.
Amid her conservatorship battle, Britney has called out some of her family members for "totally abandoning her," of which includes her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In the months since, Britney has actively engaged with her fans—and her former co-star—over social media. "I have spoken to [Britney] over social," Taryn said, adding that the singer is "so busy."
The good news is that Taryn isn't the only alum on board to make a sequel happen. In February, the movie's director Tamra Davis told Variety that she would "love" to participate in a follow-up film.
"It would be fun," Tamra told the outlet. "But it would have to be everybody original—Shonda and me and Britney…you would have to get everybody back together."
And she knows that that might come with some complications.
"It's funny when you think now that Jamie Lynn [Spears] plays Britney in the flashback as a little girl," Tamra told Variety. "So, you'd just have to be careful with who you cast and who is coming up next. I don't know. It could be a sequel. Or, if we just all got back together to hang out one night, it would be the best."
Here's hoping that Britney might also be down to return to the big screen one more time!