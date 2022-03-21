Taryn Manning Shares Her Feelings on Potential Crossroads Sequel With Britney Spears

Taryn Manning is ready to head back to the Crossroads.



This past February, the coming-of-age film starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldaña, Beverly Johnson, Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd, turned 20. Shortly after the drama—written by Shonda Rhimes—premiered in 2002, it became an instant cult classic, with fans hoping a sequel would eventually take place (especially when Britney suggested the idea in 2014).

And as Taryn exclusively told E! News, that's a wish she is more than happy to grant.



"I would hope that [the cast would] want to do it," she told E! News at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on March 19 about a possible Crossroads sequel. "And I think that seeing Britney back out and like, yeah, her going through everything…I just I think she's just bubbling over with creativity right now. I think we would have a lot of fun."

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge announced the termination of the pop star's conservatorship after 13 years.