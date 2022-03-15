Find Out Which Real Housewife Confronted Teddi Mellencamp Over Her Podcast With Tamra Judge

You never know who you're going to run into in Beverly Hills.
Teddi Mellencamp learned this the hard way, revealing on the March 14 episode of Two Ts in a Pod that she recently found herself in an awkward conversation with The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen after they showed up at the same restaurant.
As Teddi told her podcast co-host Tamra Judge, she cheerfully yelled Larsa's name when she saw her across the room, only for Larsa to respond with a muted "hey."
"So she comes over and she's like, 'Girl, I've always been a fan of yours and I feel like you've been, you know, not that cool to me on the pod,'" Teddi recalled.
Larsa was referencing Teddi's comments about "the Kanye conversation," which took place during the Feb. 10 episode of RHOM. During the incident, Adriana de Moura shared an awkward yet seemingly innocuous story about walking into a bathroom at Art Basel and accidentally seeing Kanye West's penis.
The story made Larsa uncomfortable as she used to be close friends with both Kanye and Kim Kardashian, and after going back and forth with Adriana, she eventually became so upset she stormed off. Adriana, meanwhile, didn't understand why Larsa was taking the story "so personally."
After watching the episode, Teddi said she was "team Adriana" on Two Ts in a Pod—which is what led to her awkward moment with Larsa. "You forget that we have this podcast," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said, "and that people may potentially read the headlines or see about it."
This was apparently the case for Larsa, who, according to Teddi, told her, "Adriana, who you're siding with, you have no idea how brutal it was filming with her sometimes."
Teddi said that she and Larsa ultimately "ended up laughing and talking" in greater detail, but "I still stand by the fact that I don't think I would be upset by somebody saying somebody else's husband had a big penis."
She tried to continue, but Tamra jumped in to explain that the issue "was bigger than that."
"I think she was just trying to get her to talk about the Kardashians," Tamra said of Adriana. Larsa famously had a falling-out with the family in July 2020 but seems to be cordial today. "And I think everybody there knew she does not want to talk about them," which Larsa has said on the show herself.
Hear more about Teddi and Larsa's run-in by listening to the full episode of Two Ts in a Pod here.
