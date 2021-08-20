Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Dina Lohan Is Trying to Hook Up With Her Dad John Mellencamp

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp Reveals THIS Celeb DM'd Her About Her Dad?!

Teddi Mellencamp has had her fair share of dealing with Mean Girls—but now she might be "sisters" with its lead star!

Yep, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop today that she's been fielding "relentless" DMs from Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina Lohan, about meeting Teddi's famous father, John Mellencamp.

"She even said, 'The girls are all in for me to be with your dad,'" Teddi dished during the Aug. 20 episode. "Can you imagine Lindsay and I could be sisters?"

The ALL IN by Teddi fitness founder and accountability coach made her highly-anticipated return to RHOBH last week after parting ways with the franchise in Sept. 2020 and stood by former co-star Erika Jayne amid ongoing legal troubles and divorce. "

The part that I think is so bananas about all this is, I filmed with Erika for three years," Teddi explained. "We were good friends, we are still friends, and I only saw Tom [Girardi] twice. But, nobody on the show ever grilled her about Tom before."