Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think.
Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
"I would say it's the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I've seen," he said, sending Aidy and every other Bravoholic into a frenzy.
The reveal came after the Saturday Night Live star fangirled over meeting RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais at an Emmys party last year. "It was like all of the biggest celebrities there," Aidy recalled, "and I was like, GARCELLE!"
Fan-favorite Garcelle joined RHOBH in 2020, and she's set to return for the upcoming 12th season as well, E! News exclusively reported in Dec. 2021.
She will star alongside the entire season 11 cast, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.
Kathy will retain her "friend of" status, while newcomer Sheree Zampino is set to join in the same capacity. An artist, entrepreneur and Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree runs several businesses including her recently relaunched skincare brand, WHOOP ASH.
She's also the mother to a 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, who she shares with Will. The two tied the knot in 1992, but divorced three years later. Today, Sheree remains close to not only Will, but his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
In other casting news, Diana Jenkins is joining the RHOBH ladies full-time.
The mother of three is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, as well as a passionate philanthropist and activist. In the past 20 years, Diana's established several advocacy programs, including UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter of which she formed with actor Sean Penn.
There's no telling exactly what to expect this season, but cameras have been rolling as Erika's legal woes continue, Dorit's house was robbed during a home invasion, Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton got married and so much more. Suffice to say, season 12 is shaping up to be a good one.
Catch up with past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)