Find Out Who Was Inside the Terrier Costume On The Masked Singer

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The new season of The Masked Singer has us feeling good, bad and befuddled!

With our mystery celebrity contestants split off into three groups—the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly—the debut episode had enough drama to make our heads spin. Or fall off!

Five different masked celebs performed for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. First, Thingamabob from Team Cuddly wowed the panel and the audience with a performance of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive." Ken theorized he might be Metallica frontman James Hetfield, while Jenny and Robin thought he was more of an athlete. Robin guessed NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, while Jenny picked professional wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Up next, McTerrier from Team Good sent things into a tizzy when his headpiece flew off at the end of his performance. He scrambled around to collect himself as the judges turned their backs as not to be spoiled. McTerrier used a Scottish accent (get it?) to mutter "what do I do?" as fumbled around on stage.

Once his head was on straight, it was time for the judges to place their guesses. Ken picked Mike Myers, because McTerrier's Scottish accent reminded him of the actor.