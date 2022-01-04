The Righteous Gemstones Cast Teases What to Expect in Season 2

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Righteous Gemstones has risen.

Following a lengthy wait, the HBO series is returning for its sophomore season on Sunday, Jan. 9. Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine return as the ethically questionable televangelist family in their quest to bring glory to god.

They'll be joined by returning and new cast members, including Eric André, Eric Roberts and Jason Schwartzman.

But what's happened between 2019's season one and now? For starters, Judy (Patterson) and BJ (Tim Balz) got married at Disney World, with Prince Eric officiating the ceremony instead of Dr. Gemstone (Goodman).

While Judy is all about making BJ an accepted member of the Gemstones, Patterson, who plays her—and who has also written for the show—told E! News in an exclusive interview that her "dad and/or her brothers had pissed her off or hurt her feelings." So, in retaliation, Judy and BJ eloped at the Happiest Place on Earth: "They were probably somewhere near Disney World—or not. I mean, they've got jets. And I think it probably was a split-second decision off of some kind of perceived fight that she had had with her family."

Though viewers didn't get to witness their nuptials, Patterson painted a picture of the big day, saying there were probably multiple costume changes for the bride and groom.