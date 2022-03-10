How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Publicly Addressing Tristan Thompson Scandal

Watch : "Kardashians" Trailer, Kim K. Quotes Pete's Ex & Khloe's Photo Fail

If you've been keeping up, then you know Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's history.

But will her new show The Kardashians address the latest headlines surrounding the NBA player fathering a child with Maralee Nichols?

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloe told Variety in a new interview published March 9. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

According to the outlet, Tristan does appear on the show, and the series is expected to offer insight into where he and Khloe stand.

In January, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a now 3-month-old baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee after previously disputing the child's paternity. The athlete has acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex in March 2021. At the time, he still appeared to be in a relationship with Khloe.

Tristan and Khloe, who broke up last spring, are co-parents to 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. In a note posted to Instagram Stories on January 3, Tristan apologized to the Good American founder, noting that she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" that he's caused her.