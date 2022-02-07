Kardashian Family Promises "All the Walls Will Be Shattered" in New Series

There's no rest for anyone keeping up with the Kardashians.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Hulu released another brand-new teaser for the family's new original series titled The Kardashians. In the clip, the family is seen in matching white ensembles for a photo shoot before an ominous message is shared across the screen: "All the walls will be shattered." And, as another treat, the streaming service also announced that the show will be available on April 14 with new episodes out every Thursday.
Ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in 2020 after 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner crew has managed to keep details surrounding their new project a secret. But in recent weeks, teasers posted online have suggested Kim Kardashian and her sisters are ready to share their lives with camera crews once again. As Kendall Jenner declared in a Feb. 4 preview, "You have no idea what's coming."
Per the show's official synopsis, The Kardashians will give "an all-access pass" into the family's life. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs," Hulu teased in a statement, "this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight."
And yes, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more family members are expected to be featured.
Back in December, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was voted the Best Reality Show of 2021 at E!'s People's Choice Awards. While accepting the award, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe couldn't help but reflect on all the memories they made while filming the show.
"It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced," Kim said. "We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."
Khloe added, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome. A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat."