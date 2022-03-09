Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether Pete Davidson Will Be on Hulu Show

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Defends His "Art" Amid Pete Davidson Video Backlash

At last! Kim Kardashian has made her first public comments about her romance with Pete Davidson, four months after they began their relationship.

The reality star talked about the Saturday Night Live comedian for a Variety cover story about her family's upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians. When asked if Pete will appear on the series, Kim said, "I have not filmed with him...And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does." Sounds like a definite maybe to us!

But whether or not Pete appears on The Kardashians, the show will address the pair's romance. Kim told Variety that when the series premieres April 14, viewers will see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I'm definitely open to talking," she said, "and I definitely explain it."

Her comments come a month after Pete said in a People interview that he likes to "hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside," without naming Kim. Last December, on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, the SKIMS founder laughed off a question about who is her favorite SNL cast member, as a "setup."