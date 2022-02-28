Cheryl Burke Returns to Her Wedding Venue for "Inward" Reflection Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

DWTS pro Cheryl Burke is getting some me-time more than a week after filing for divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. Scroll on to see what she's doing to "really try to feel my feelings."

Cheryl Burke is back on familiar grounds.

More than a week after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself enjoying a getaway to Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego—the same place where she tied the knot with the 42-year-old actor almost three years ago. In an Instagram post on Feb. 28, Cheryl shared that she was taking "a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings."

One snap showed Cheryl's makeup-free face soaking up the sun on a balcony, while she was pictured her beloved French bulldog, Ysabella, in another shot. Calling her pup "my partner in crime," Cheryl continued, "I think it's important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself."

The 37-year-old dancer added, "As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now." She ended her note by encouraging fans to reach out to organizations "to see how you can help" those affected by the Russian military invasion in the Eastern European country. 

On her Instagram Story, Cheryl re-shared her post alongside the caption, "Some quiet time with this girl is just what I needed..."

She also posted an image of a cheese plate and cookies from her hotel room, as well as a video from her morning walk with Ysabella. "Beautiful day," Cheryl wrote. "We both love it here."

 

 

According to divorce documents obtained by E! News, Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her split from Matthew, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the date of their separation. In the papers, which was filed on Feb. 18 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Pretty Messed Up podcast host requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a prenuptial agreement dated just days before exchanging vows.

Cheryl and Matthew got married on May 23, 2019, in a star-studded ceremony. Planned by Mindy Weiss, the nuptials was attended by an array of celebrity guests including Leah Remini, Kym Herjavec and Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence—who all served in the wedding party. 

Instagram

Days after the filing for divorce this month, Cheryl confirmed in a social media statement that she and Matthew had called it quits. 

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote on her Instagram on Feb. 24. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for privacy."

While Matthew has not publicly commented on the divorce, he was spotted stepping out without a wedding ring on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the Boy Meets World alum "moved quickly as though in a rush" but "seemed in better spirits as he waited at the In-N-Out drive-thru line when he chatted on his phone."

