Cheryl Burke Returns to Her Wedding Venue for "Inward" Reflection Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Cheryl Burke is back on familiar grounds.

More than a week after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself enjoying a getaway to Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego—the same place where she tied the knot with the 42-year-old actor almost three years ago. In an Instagram post on Feb. 28, Cheryl shared that she was taking "a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings."

One snap showed Cheryl's makeup-free face soaking up the sun on a balcony, while she was pictured her beloved French bulldog, Ysabella, in another shot. Calling her pup "my partner in crime," Cheryl continued, "I think it's important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself."

The 37-year-old dancer added, "As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now." She ended her note by encouraging fans to reach out to organizations "to see how you can help" those affected by the Russian military invasion in the Eastern European country.