Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence on Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Cheryl Burke knows there's no tiptoeing around this unfortunate update.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage.

While Cheryl has been open about her personal life in the past, the 38-year-old released a statement on Feb. 24 to explain why this situation will hopefully be a more private matter.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Cheryl wrote to her followers on Instagram. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for privacy."

She added, "Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me—love you all. Xx Cheryl."