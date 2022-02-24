How Sean Penn, Bethenny Frankel and More Stars Are Getting Involved Amid Attack on Ukraine

Hollywood is rallying together following an attack on Ukraine.
Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion into the Eastern European country, a move that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unprovoked and unjustified," celebrities began using their platforms to speak out against the military action and show their support for the civilians affected by the attack. From sharing resources to launching plans to provide relief to refugees, stars have been active both online and on the ground.
According to Bethenny Frankel, her BStrong organization is "in motion to ship 100,000 hygiene kits, #Bstrong survival kits, blankets, generators, sleeping bags to Ukraine's NATO boarding countries" as the Russian military continue its descend upon Ukraine.
"This initial commitment of supplies will exceed $10M," she shared on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 24. "Our teams will be on the ground in Rzeszów, Poland Friday to set up base camps for refugee operations with our Polish and Ukrainian partners. We're also working with military professionals, former Green Berets, and airlifting shipping boxes today."
Meanwhile, Sean Penn attended a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Thursday. According to a translated statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine obtained by Newsweek, the actor-filmmaker "specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country" for a documentary.
The project is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content, per Variety.
"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today," the statement read. "Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."
As an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie released a statement of her own on Thursday saying that her focus "is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."
Saying that she's "praying for the people in Ukraine," the Oscar-winning actress added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment—for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law—cannot be overstated."
In her profile, she also shared a link to the UNHCR's official statement vowing "to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible."
Amid the growing crisis, many stars have also taken to social media to call for an end to the invasion.
"Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people," Mark Ruffalo tweeted. "You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."
Miley Cyrus, who shot her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" music video in Kyiv, said a statement on shared to her Twitter and Instagram Story, "I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and our global community who is calling for an end to this violence."
Ukrainian boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko added, "The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated."