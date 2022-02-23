Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce From Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Cheryl Burke has had her last dance with Matthew Lawrence.
The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor on Feb. 18, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the filing, which was submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Cheryl listed Jan. 7, 2021, as the date of separation.
The 38-year-old cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for split and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a prenuptial agreement dated on May 20, 2019, just days before their romantic vows.
Cheryl and Matthew, 42, first dated back in 2007 but called it quits a year later. They rekindled their romance in 2017 before tying the knot on May 23, 2019, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.
Planned by famed celebrity party consultant Mindy Weiss, the ceremony was attended by an array of celebrity guests, with Leah Remini and Cheryl's fellow DWTS pro Kym Herjavec serving in the bridal party and Matthew's brother, Joey Lawrence, acting as the Boy Meets World alum's best man.
In 2020, Cheryl credited Matthew as her "rock" in her sobriety journey, telling Good Morning America, "I don't know where I would be without him."
"It's important for me to also surround myself with people that have the same values," she shared. "I noticed that my group of friends have changed since back in my partying and drinking days to now. I have a lot less friends but a lot more meaningful friends."
Later that year, she revealed in a candid YouTube video that Matthew is "the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships."
"I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn't clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me," she explained, adding that she's "so grateful and happy that the universe really brought him back into my life when I was ready."
Last December, the ballroom dancer included pictures of Matthew as part of her "2021 photo dump" to celebrate the end of the year.
"It wasn't always easy, but it definitely wasn't always bad. And where there was struggle, there was growth and valuable lessons," she wrote on her Instagram. "Grateful for all of you, what this year brought me, and all of the beauty that came with it. Thank you to those who touched me."
E! News has reached out to reps for Cheryl and Matthew for comment.