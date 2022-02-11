Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Heather & Terry Dubrow for "Beautifully" Supporting LGBTQ Daughters

A proud moment.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke's stint on The Real Housewives of Orange County may be over and done with, but she's still admiring one of the show's cast members from afar: Heather Dubrow.
The former Bravo star revealed as much during the NFL and GLAAD's A Night of Pride event in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 10, exclusively telling E! News that both Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow deserve "a shout out" for "the way that they've supported their kids."
Added Braunwyn, "The way that they are showing unconditional love to their family is just so beautiful."
Though she didn't explicitly mention it, the couple's 15-year-old daughter Kat recently came out as a lesbian. The news came a little less than two years after Kat's sister Max, 18, came out as bi.
"I don't have [Heather]'s phone number, but I did DM her on Instagram," Braunwyn told E! News. "I just said thank you, because I think Housewives reaches parts of the country that are a little more conservative and might not see this, and so I really think that what Orange County is doing, what the Dubrows are doing in particular, is just so beautiful."
Heather opened up about the decision to share their family's story in an interview with People on Feb. 8. "We've got four kids," she said, making note of her and Terry's two other children, Nick, 18 and Coco, 11. "They are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans."
Braunwyn herself came out as a lesbian in December 2020. As she put it at the NFL and GLAAD event, "it's been a whirlwind" ever since.
"I came out, I got sober, I changed careers," she continued. "I mean, a lot has happened."
The former reality TV star has been openly dating ever since and was most recently spotted with model and dancer Victoria Brito, who was also attending the Feb. 10 event. "She just landed from New York," Braunwyn told E! News. "I haven't seen her, as you can tell. I'm very excited to get in there. She landed and came straight here. She is very special."
In spite of the seemingly spicy relationship, Braunwyn is still married to her husband of more than 20 years, Sean Burke.
"We're legally married," she said at the event. "Sean and I are still the parents to seven amazing children, and we are trying to navigate something that I've never seen done before with as much honor as we can."
The pair was recently photographed together, but Braunwyn clarified that they "are not back together" and were instead celebrating both their 22nd wedding anniversary and her two years of sobriety.
"We wanted to spend it together. We wanted to honor it," she explained. "We've made some really big decisions lately. We're headed in different directions. So this is probably our last anniversary and we just wanted to, I mean, honor it."
Braunwyn also opened up about her equally difficult relationship with Noella Bergener. Despite being introduced as Braunwyn's friend during RHOC season 15, now that Noella's on the show full-time, they're no longer on good terms.
"What Noella and I had was great and amazing," Braunwyn told E! News. "She was a really good friend when I needed her and I will always have so much respect for that. When I needed someone, she was there."
However, "the show changes people," Braunwyn noted before adding, "I know that firsthand. It's a very hard show to have real friendships on, so she's doing what she has to do. And you know, I wish her nothing but the best."
As for the future of their friendship, Braunwyn's open to the possibility of a reconciliation: "I'm old enough to say, 'Never say never.'"
