Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Heather & Terry Dubrow for "Beautifully" Supporting LGBTQ Daughters

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

A proud moment.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's stint on The Real Housewives of Orange County may be over and done with, but she's still admiring one of the show's cast members from afar: Heather Dubrow.

The former Bravo star revealed as much during the NFL and GLAAD's A Night of Pride event in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 10, exclusively telling E! News that both Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow deserve "a shout out" for "the way that they've supported their kids."

Added Braunwyn, "The way that they are showing unconditional love to their family is just so beautiful."

Though she didn't explicitly mention it, the couple's 15-year-old daughter Kat recently came out as a lesbian. The news came a little less than two years after Kat's sister Max, 18, came out as bi.

"I don't have [Heather]'s phone number, but I did DM her on Instagram," Braunwyn told E! News. "I just said thank you, because I think Housewives reaches parts of the country that are a little more conservative and might not see this, and so I really think that what Orange County is doing, what the Dubrows are doing in particular, is just so beautiful."