Heather Dubrow Rejoins Real Housewives of Orange County as Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke Exit

A major shakeup is afoot for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

A Bravo representative confirms to E! News that Heather Dubrow, who left the unscripted series in 2017 after five seasons, is set to return for the forthcoming season 16. Heather is an actress and shares four children with husband Terry Dubrow, the star of E!'s Botched.

Additionally, Bravo confirms that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas did not receive contracts for season 16 and will not return to the show. E! News has also learned from a source that Noella Bergener will be part of the new batch of episodes.

Kelly, who departs after five seasons on the show, tells E! News in a statement, "The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better."

Braunwyn said in a statement released to People that she's "incredibly sad" to be leaving the long-running reality TV program after two seasons. Her exit follows the star confirming that she's a lesbian during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD.