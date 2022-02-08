Kanye “Ye” West and Kendall Jenner Spotted at L.A. Hotspot Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Kanye "Ye" West may be in the midst of a drama-filled divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, but Kendall Jenner still seems to be supportive of her brother-in law.
On Feb. 7, the supermodel, 26, was spotted out at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, where Ye was hosting a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, as seen in photos obtained by E! News.
An eyewitness told E! News that it seemed as though Kendall and Ye were at the event together, although they left through separate exits. The witness shared, "He went out the back and she went out the front. They left about two minutes apart from one another."
At the bash, Kendall showed off her enviable abs wearing a cropped black graphic tee and brown low-rise pants styled with pointed-toe pumps and black shoulder bag.
The star-studded event was also attended by fellow musicians Drake, Offset and Gunna and Kendall's BFF Hailey Bieber. Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, were also on hand to celebrate Ye's big night.
However, Ye's music wasn't the only topic of conversation that night. The 44-year-old rapper was joined by a model who looked similar to his estranged wife. Turning heads, Chaney Jones rocked a black catsuit, Balenciaga handbag, knee-high Balenciaga boots and oversized blue shades—an outfit nearly identical to the one Kim wore back in December at the E! People's Choice Awards.
Noticeably absent from photos of the soirée was Ye's girlfriend and "new muse" Julia Fox. But in spite of recent breakup rumors, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, took to social media earlier this week to clarify the two are very much still together.
Kendall's presence at Ye's party may come as a surprise to many, because her sister Kim, 41, and the Grammy winner continue to be tangled in divorce proceedings. After filing papers to end their six-year marriage nearly a year ago, Kim, who has been publicly dating Pete Davidson since November, is still fighting to move on.
"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source close to the situation told E! News earlier this week, referencing a filing Kim submitted in December. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."
The former couple, who share four children, are also engaged in a public disagreement over the TikTok activity of their eldest child North West, 8.
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 4. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."