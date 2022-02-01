Mia Goth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

Big transformations are happening in Shia LaBeouf's life.
The 35-year-old actor is expecting a baby with Mia Goth, according to People. This will be the first child for the notoriously private pair.
Although neither stars have publicly announced the pregnancy, Mia was seen stepping out with a baby bump on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, Calif. For the outing, the A Cure for Wellness actress rocked a in a long-sleeved white top that showed off part of her growing belly. She capped off the casual look with black leggings, cat-eye sunglasses, white socks and Birkenstocks sandals.
Shia and Mia, 28, first started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Engagement rumors began in March 2015 after Mia was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding band finger and by that October, Shia confirmed that the two had tied the knot in Las Vegas. By 2018, the two had split.
Although Clark County officials in Nevada later said that the couple never filed a marriage license and that their Elvis-themed nuptials was more of a "commitment ceremony," a rep for Shia told to E! News in September 2018 that the pair did file for a divorce when they broke up.
"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce," the rep said at the time. "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."
However, the duo's relationship appeared to be back on in March 2020, when they were both seen wearing their wedding rings.
Still, that's not to say that married life hasn't changed Shia. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2015, the Transformers alum said that he and Mia were "proud" of their Elvis-themed nuptials, saying, "It was love."
He later opened up to E! News about the idea marriage: "It's better on the other side."
"I've been lied to my whole life," he added. "You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes. But for the better though!"
In 2020, Shia was sued by ex FKA Twigs, who alleged she was mentally and physically abused over the course of their nine-month relationship. Last February, he denied "each and every" allegation and said in a court filing obtained by E! News that she had "not suffered any injury or damage" from his actions. Court filings show that as of Nov. 23, the case was still proceeding toward trial.
E! News reached out to Shia and Mia's reps for comment but did not hear back.