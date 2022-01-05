E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Does Married at First Sight Work? How New Parents Jessica and Austin Are Giving Fans Hope

Before season 14 of Married at First Sight kicks off, E! News caught up with former cast members Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd to talk about how the show changed their lives.

Watch: "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

They didn't say it would be easy, but they said it would be worth it.

One year ago, Married at First Sight fans watched Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd meet for the first time at the wedding altar and proceed to say "I do."

For the next eight weeks, Lifetime cameras followed the newlyweds as they enjoyed a honeymoon, met each other's families and discovered whether they could truly live happily ever after. 

While the four other couples from season 10 proceeded to get divorced, Jessica and Austin remain happily together in Washington, D.C. In fact, they are now parents to a handsome 2-month-old son named Westin.

"Both of us have been impressed with how patient we have been with Westin on these long nights," the couple exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 3. "We continue trying to be a team and support each other to be better parents."

Married at First Sight Season 14 Cast

According to Austin, his wife has gone "above and beyond" as a mother by consistently getting up multiple times a night to breastfeed. As for Jessica, she's impressed that her husband has become a diaper-changing pro.

Instagram

With a new season of Married at First Sight kicking off Wednesday, Jan. 5, some fans may be wondering what the couple did to have such a success story. In addition to taking advice from the show's experts—Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson—both Jessica and Austin have some advice.

"Be yourself and have fun!" the pair shared. "Both of us did this along our own journey, along with being committed to the process and it worked for us."

Like the other couples from their season, every match from Married at First Sight's most recent season also broke up. Jessica and Austin say the experience can really work only "if both people are fully committed and wanting marriage."

"Originally, we were most grateful that we found each other, but it is now our son, Westin," the couple shared. "He is bringing us both a lot of joy. Makes everything make sense."

Find out where all the couples stand below. And watch a new season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Billy Agaba / AGABA STUDIOS
Jose San Miguel Jr. & Rachel Gordillo

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Split. The two told People in December 2021 that "after much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways."

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

View More Photos From Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

