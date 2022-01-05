Does Married at First Sight Work? How New Parents Jessica and Austin Are Giving Fans Hope

They didn't say it would be easy, but they said it would be worth it.
One year ago, Married at First Sight fans watched Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd meet for the first time at the wedding altar and proceed to say "I do."
For the next eight weeks, Lifetime cameras followed the newlyweds as they enjoyed a honeymoon, met each other's families and discovered whether they could truly live happily ever after.
While the four other couples from season 10 proceeded to get divorced, Jessica and Austin remain happily together in Washington, D.C. In fact, they are now parents to a handsome 2-month-old son named Westin.
"Both of us have been impressed with how patient we have been with Westin on these long nights," the couple exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 3. "We continue trying to be a team and support each other to be better parents."
According to Austin, his wife has gone "above and beyond" as a mother by consistently getting up multiple times a night to breastfeed. As for Jessica, she's impressed that her husband has become a diaper-changing pro.
With a new season of Married at First Sight kicking off Wednesday, Jan. 5, some fans may be wondering what the couple did to have such a success story. In addition to taking advice from the show's experts—Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson—both Jessica and Austin have some advice.
"Be yourself and have fun!" the pair shared. "Both of us did this along our own journey, along with being committed to the process and it worked for us."
Like the other couples from their season, every match from Married at First Sight's most recent season also broke up. Jessica and Austin say the experience can really work only "if both people are fully committed and wanting marriage."
"Originally, we were most grateful that we found each other, but it is now our son, Westin," the couple shared. "He is bringing us both a lot of joy. Makes everything make sense."
