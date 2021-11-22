Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love in Season 14

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

It's time to go back to Boston!

Close to four years after Married at First Sight headed to Beantown for season six, the Lifetime reality series is returning to the historic city for a brand-new season.

Kicking off Jan 5, 2022, season 14 is destined to be romantic, unpredictable and entertaining as 10 brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into marriage. With experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles returning for the social experiment, five couples will be formed in hopes they can live happily ever after.

The franchise currently boasts 12 couples that are still together, so many participants are hopeful that this could be their chance to find their forever partner.

One contestant in the new season, Olajuwon, watched his college classmate, Jephte Pierre, find love on season six of Married at First Sight. After reuniting at homecoming and discussing the show, Olajuwon was confident that the show could work for him.