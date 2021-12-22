Why Messyness Co-Stars Tori Spelling & Snooki Could Never Be Neighbors

Watch : Snooki & Tori Spelling Share MESSY Holiday Moments

Dreaming of a white (wine) Christmas?

Tori Spelling and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi have learned their lesson: No drinking before Santa arrives!

The co-stars of MTV's Messyness hilariously recalled their most cringey Christmases during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 22.

"It was Christmas Eve last year at our neighbors'. It was a little bit too much wine," Tori dished. "Usually I wrap gifts all night long, and I woke up in the morning and was like, 'Ah, the gifts weren't wrapped!'"

Similarly, Snooki "definitely got drunk" at a holiday party last year. "I woke up and was like, 'Where am I?' on Christmas Day," the Jersey Shore star admitted.

This year, though, both Tori and Snooki vow not to be the messiest at their respective Christmas celebrations.

"I definitely like to drink wine all day but drink water in between to remember to put presents underneath the tree!" Snooki shared.