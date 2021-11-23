Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Christmas Card

Tori Spelling is getting in the holiday spirit.
On Monday, Nov. 22, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted the McDermott-Spelling holiday card, which featured all five of her children, Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey and Beau Dean. The greeting included the message, "Happy Holiday... With love, from our farm to your family home! xoxo, Tori & family."
And though two goats, a pig and a chicken made the cut for the family photo shoot, fans noticed that Dean McDermott, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday, was left out of the adorable photo. When some Instagram users pointed this out, Tori set the record straight in the comment section: "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada."
It's unclear what project Dean is working on as the most recent credit on his IMDb profile is the IMDb show, Pretty Hard Cases.
E! News reached out to Dean's reps for comment and did not hear back.
This isn't the first time that Dean has missed a family photo. In 2020, Tori and their five kids posed for a photographer, while Dean was "away for work." In his absence, Tori held up her iPad which showed a photo of her husband.
Then, in March, the actress was photographed without her wedding ring, which ignited rumors their marriage was in turmoil. Though the couple chose to ignore the speculation at the time, Dean later said that he feels people make assumptions about their relationship without any facts.
"I don't reply, you know, anymore," he said during a September interview for The Feminine Warrior Podcast. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'"
"It's just weird that people need to know," Dean added. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'"
In October, Tori declined to discuss her marriage during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. Interim host Whitney Cummings delicately brought up the subject, saying, "You're allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?"
The former BH90210 star simply replied, "You know I'm not going to answer that."