How Nathen Garson Honored His Late Dad Willie Garson by Attending And Just Like That Premiere

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Nathen Garson is celebrating his dad's memory.

Willie Garson's son attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That..., nearly three months after the Sex and the City star died of pancreatic cancer. He shared a photo with Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as his girlfriend, on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," he captioned the photos. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That!"

Nathen even threw in a promo for the show, adding, "Go check it out on HBOmax!"

Willie filmed scenes as Stanford Blatch for the HBO series shortly before his death. On Aug. 2, the 57-year-old actor was photographed filming on location in New York City, alongside his onscreen husband Mario Cantone.

Garson expressed excitement for people to see the show, telling Us Weekly in June, "It didn't hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again. It was great."