Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Raises Eyebrows With Justin Timberlake Reference

Watch : Britney Spears Hearing: Justin Timberlake & More React

Did Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari shade Justin Timberlake?

That is the question many fans pondered after Asghari shared on his Instagram Story a comment that included the name of one of the latter pop star's most famous songs, at a time when JT already found himself in the social media spotlight.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Asghari posted a screenshot of a Variety article titled, "Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer for Helping Put His Acting Career 'On the Map.'" He captioned the post, "Bringing sexy back is cool And all but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier," adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

"Did sam asghari just drag justin timberlake," one user posted on Twitter, while another tweeted, "Did Sam just shade JT?"

Timberlake, who scored a hit with the 2006 single "Sexyback," has not commented on Asghari's remarks. At the time, Timberlake's name had been trending on Twitter since the night before, when FX and Hulu premiered the New York Times documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which sparked renewed criticism of Timberlake.