Justin Timberlake Demands Britney Spears' Family "Make This Right" After Explosive Testimony

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake has weighed in on Britney Spears' tell-all testimony, calling on her family to "let her live however she wants to live."

The "Gimme More" singer testified during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, that she wants her conservatorship to end, 13 years after she was placed under her father's care.

In addition to calling the conservatorship "abusive," she said that her father Jamie Spears has been legally granted "way too much control," according to a transcript of her statement published by Variety. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it."

She shared that she wants to get married and have a baby, but she is prohibited from removing her IUD birth control. In her words, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

In response to the hearing, Justin weighed in on social media to support Britney, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002, six years before her conservatorship began.