Britney Spears' Boyfriend Subtly Shades Christina Aguilera

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 6:12 AM
J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
We hope Christina Aguilera isn't hurt by this.
The iconic pop songstress became the brief topic of conversation between fans and a fellow pop star's boyfriend Wednesday night. Britney Spears' beau of two years, Sam Asghari, was answering questions from fans on his Instagram Story when two familiar names came up.
"Britney or Christina?" the question posed, pitting his famous girlfriend once again against her fellow Mouseketeer and Grammy winner.
However, it was Asghari's since-deleted response that delivered a subtle burn to the "Fall in Line" star.
"Christina who?" he asked. Ouch.
It's no surprise to fans that the two women have been pitted against each other practically their entire careers after rising to fame simultaneously in the late '90s as two of the music industry's hit singers.
Aguilera herself has not forgotten the constant comparisons, down to their aesthetics. "I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting [Britney Spears] as the good girl and me as the bad girl," she told Cosmopolitan in this year's October issue. "It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's OK," Aguilera said. "But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble."
Disney
While the women now have their own separate lives and diverged on their own paths, the "Genie in a Bottle" star isn't opposed to catching up with the fellow "mama bear" over tea all these years later.
As she recently told Andy Cohenon SiriusXM's Radio Andy, "I think that'd be really fun after all these years."
Suffice to say, Asghari probably won't be joining them.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?