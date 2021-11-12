Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After 2 Years Together

Watch : Paris Hilton's Mom Kathy Plans To Join Her Honeymoon

Paris Hilton married boyfriend Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, in Los Angeles, a source confirms to E! News.

"Paris selected her dress late last night," a second source says. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris."

On the Nov. 11 episode of the This is Paris podcast, Reum shared, "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," adding, "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us—I'm going to think about all those memories."

Hilton revealed she was most "nervous" for the first dance. "I have not had a free second," she explained ahead of the big day. "I did dancing lessons twice; it's just hard."

The bride had previously hinted that the couple's wedding would be an unforgettable event during an August episode of The Tonight Show.

"It's going to be, like, a three-day affair," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."