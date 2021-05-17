Why Paris Hilton Had to "Convince" Fiancé Carter Reum to Do Wedding Reality Show

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Hilton is no stranger to reality TV after her The Simple Life stint that catapulted her to a household name. Yet fiancé Reum is "very camera-shy," according to Hilton.

"I really respect him for that because in this industry, there's probably a lot of other guys who would love all that. And to have someone who doesn't care about that is just an amazing feeling," Hilton continued. "So I've had to really try to convince him to do this. I said, 'You're marrying Paris Hilton, there's obviously going to be cameras around sometimes,' so he understands and he knows it's important to me."

Hilton and Reum also will honestly discuss their IVF experiences onscreen. The couple are "ready for the next phase" and hope to start a family as soon as possible after tying the knot with the help of in vitro fertilization.

"It's a very hard process. I really feel blessed that I have a partner who is so supportive and there for me and takes care of me," Hilton explained. "I would just send my love out to everyone who is going through that right now because I know it's hard."

And yes, Hilton is still pals with her fellow "selfie inventor" Britney Spears. "We were texting last week. I had a little get together at my house, I was asking her if she wanted to come and she was trying to figure out her plans so now we're trying to figure out when we're going to meet up," Hilton revealed. "She's just so sweet and so innocent and just such a kind hearted, beautiful person."