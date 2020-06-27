Loves It: Relive Every Iconic The Simple Life Moment

Related : Nicole Richie Looks Back at Her Fashion Choices

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

While it's almost been two decades since Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie introduced the world to The Simple Life, it's safe to say that it will always remain one of the most iconic reality series. Following the hilarious riches-to-rags misadventures of the famous socialites, the E! series, which ran from 2003 until 2007, thrusted the dynamic duo into various unlikely jobs, putting their limits to the test by moving in with rural families every week to learn the ropes of their trade.

But of course, pop culture enthusiasts know that Paris and Nicole's carefree attitudes and boundary-pushing remarks were the best parts of the show—that and their 2000s wardrobe. Between Paris' well-known catchphrase "That's hot" and Nicole's blunt remarks, the pair kept viewers and the people they were working with on their toes as they navigated each scenario.

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're taking a look back at some of The Simple Life's most iconic moments.